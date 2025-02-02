Residents of Lubny and Poltava are served suspicion notices of murder of military commander at gas station

The incident occurred on January 31, when a group of mobilized persons accompanied by the military was on their way to a military unit for training. The mobilized person, who was accompanied by the military, intended to evade military service - he called his friend from Lubny, informing him of his route.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Two residents of Lubny and Poltava were notified of suspicion in connection with the high-profile murder of a military man at a gas station and .

According to the investigation, the resident of Poltava, together with other men, accompanied by servicemen of the Poltava RTC and JV, was on his way to a military unit for training.

Intending to evade military service, he called his relative's roommate from Lubny several times and informed him of the bus route. Realizing that his friend did not have time to get to the place of the planned bus stop, the Poltava resident pretended to be sick and asked to stop for a few minutes, thus delaying the time. - The prosecutor's office said .

The following is a chronology of events:

The bus with the mobilized men stopped at a gas station in Pyriatyn.

The defendant, from Lubny, fired a shotgun at one of the escorts, causing the serviceman a gunshot wound incompatible with life. He then took possession of the victim's assault rifle and fled the scene with an accomplice.

A few hours later, the suspects were detained

During the search, law enforcement officers seized 2 cases of hand grenades, a hunting rifle, ammunition, a balaclava, mobile phones, etc. The physical evidence was sent for examination.

The soldier's assault rifle was found in a forest plantation where the suspects left it.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is ongoing

The resident of Lubny is charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, intentional murder and theft of firearms, combined with violence dangerous to life and health (part 1 of Article 114-1, part 1 of Article 115, part 3 of Article 262 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

Poltavets - aiding and abetting in obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period (part 5 of Article 27, part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

UNN reported that at a gas station near Pyriatyn, an unidentified person shot and killed a RTCK soldier and stole his assault rifle. Police detained two suspects, residents of Poltava region born in 1984 and 1988.

