Explosion in Rivne shopping center: one person killed, six others injured

One person was killed and six others were injured in the explosion at the Rivne shopping center and joint venture. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the explosion. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

An investigative team, SBU officers and other emergency services are working at the scene. More detailed information will be provided later.

an explosion occurred on Hrabnyk Street in Rivne on the territory of the regional territorial recruitment center. According to preliminary reports, there were victims of the incident.