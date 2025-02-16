Residential buildings damaged in Kyiv region after night attack: photos of the aftermath

On the night of February 16, Russia once again attacked Kyiv region with drones. The alert lasted more than 5 hours. The air defense forces practiced on enemy targets, shooting down the drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, February 16, as a result of an enemy attack in the Boryspil district, the roof of the production warehouse caught fire and was destroyed.

According to the State Emergency Service, the roof of a warehouse building in Boryspil caught fire due to the impact. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire at 03:40. No one was injured.

In Brovary district, an explosive wave damaged 5 private houses, fortunately, without casualties - the SES said in a statement.

Operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.

The RMA reported that all people whose homes were damaged will be provided with the necessary assistance.

