Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54412 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78371 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78784 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113101 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116741 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153908 views

Residential buildings damaged in Kyiv region after night attack: photos of the aftermath

Residential buildings damaged in Kyiv region after night attack: photos of the aftermath

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58814 views

Russian drones attacked Kyiv region on the night of February 16, and the alert lasted for 5 hours. A warehouse was damaged in Boryspil district, and 5 private houses in Brovary district, with no casualties.

On the night of February 16, Russia once again attacked Kyiv region with drones. The alert lasted more than 5 hours. The air defense forces practiced on enemy targets, shooting down the drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, February 16, as a result of an enemy attack in the Boryspil district, the roof of the production warehouse caught fire and was destroyed. 

According to the State Emergency Service, the roof of a warehouse building in Boryspil caught fire due to the impact. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire at 03:40. No one was injured.

In Brovary district, an explosive wave damaged 5 private houses, fortunately, without casualties

- the SES said in a statement.

Operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.

ImageImageImageImage

The RMA reported that all people whose homes were damaged will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Recall

The enemy fired 40 times in Sumy region. As a result of the attacks, residential buildings in two communities were damaged and a person was injured.

Kellogg: Ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first - Kellogg15.02.25, 16:19 • 24301 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyivKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

