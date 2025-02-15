Kellogg: Ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first - Kellogg

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8021 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51431 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117810 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153617 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89598 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57069 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25097 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46453 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153621 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144244 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176576 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46453 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134372 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164512 views
Actual
Kellogg: Ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first - Kellogg

Kellogg: Ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first - Kellogg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24301 views

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine is the first step. The US views the conflict as a global war and is ready to mediate in the negotiations.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that a ceasefire in Ukraine should be achieved first. At the same time, he emphasized that the war must be stopped in the long term, not just diplomatically. He made this statement during the 8th Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

Kellogg said that the US will continue to fund Ukraine.  He also emphasized that the killings must stop.

"Whatever you call it, it's a ceasefire. What needs to be done. First, we need to define the term and when, we define what stable security conditions are, we need to define this concept. But once you define it, you have to achieve a ceasefire first, no matter what happens next. We said that Ukraine is part of this conflict, and therefore the two parties to the conflict must decide on a ceasefire. Ukrainians are part of this decision. They are dying on the battlefield," Kellogg said.

Kellogg: I'm taking 180 days to make sure that all sides of the war are involved in the negotiations15.02.25, 15:16 • 170180 views

Kellogg emphasized that the United States views the war in Ukraine strategically, not tactically.

"We need to understand that this war, when you think about it, is an expansion of the war, when you think about continuing the war, you have to think about expanding the war. And alliances are being built, alliances with China, North Korea, Iran, which we did not see four years ago. So the situation is changing, and we understand this. We look at it strategically, not tactically, but strategically, as it looks not only for Europe, it is a global issue. You cannot limit this conflict intellectually to Europe alone," Kellogg said.

He said that this is a global war.

"This is a terrible war, it needs to be stopped in the long term, not just now diplomatically, cautiously. We need to stop the war on the ground," Kellogg said.

Addendum

Kellogg stated that we need to make sure that Ukraine's security is about achieving the right goals and it will not be "Minsk-2"

He emphasized that it is necessary to understand that a ceasefire and a long-term peace agreement will not be a great success.

Kellogg also said that the United States would mediate in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising