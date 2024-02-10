Residential buildings and power lines damaged: russians shelled Donetsk region six times

Over the past day, russians fired 6 times at localities in Donetsk region. Private houses and a power line were damaged. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

According to him, there was no information about the victims over the day.

Pokrovsk district. A house was damaged in Ostrichne of Kurakhove community. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka was recorded.

Kramatorsk district. In the Lyman community, forests and fields near Torske, Zarichne, Yampolivka and Terny were shelled.

Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and a non-residential building were damaged. A power line was cut in Toretsk. Siversk was shelled - no damage.

In total, Russians fired 6 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 127 people evacuated from the front line, including 43 children - summarized the head of the DIA.

