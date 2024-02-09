Occupants are on the outskirts of Avdiivka, but the Defense Forces are holding them back - Barabash

Russian occupants are indeed on the outskirts of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian military is holding them back. This was reported by the head of the Avdiivka city military administration Vitaliy Barabash during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Asked whether the impression that Russians are already on the outskirts of Avdiivka is correct, Barabash replied: "Yes. Unfortunately, this is true, but the guys are bravely holding back, bravely repelling. The enemy's forces are many times larger.

He also denied reports in Telegram channels that Avdiivka had already fallen.

"They (Russians - ed.) are coming to the outskirts of the city, they are in the private sector, but it is still very far from the point where everything is gone," Barabash said.

Addendum

Barabash reportedthat the Russian occupiers are still trying to implement their plans to surround Avdiivka from the south and north, while trying to attack the city head-on. The invaders are also trying to cut off the Avdiivka Coke Plant from the city and are putting a lot of pressure on it.