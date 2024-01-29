Rescuers extinguish fire in a warehouse of an enterprise near Vinnytsia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 82367 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120471 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124565 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166166 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269486 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177099 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166897 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239190 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102117 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 77092 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 51228 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 47286 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 59496 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269506 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239203 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224511 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249956 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235990 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120490 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101121 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101506 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117958 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118552 views
Rescuers extinguish fire in a warehouse of an enterprise near Vinnytsia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22880 views

A fire broke out in the village of Luka-Meleshkivska, Vinnytsia region, in a 400-square-meter warehouse where car tires, wood pellets and household items were stored. The fire was extinguished by the SES in about two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries.

In the village of Luka Meleshkivska, Vinnytsia region, State Emergency Service units extinguished a fire that broke out in a warehouse where car tires, wooden pellets and various household items were stored on the territory of a private enterprise. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, at 11:12 a.m. today, a fire was reported in the village of Luka Meleshkivska on the territory of a private enterprise.

It turned out that there was a fire in a 400-square-meter warehouse.

The warehouse was used to store car tires, wood pellets and various household items. The fire was localized at 12:03 and eliminated at 13:06

- the SES noted.

The fire was extinguished by 33 rescuers and 8 units of special equipment. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation . Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

Addendum

Earlier, local media reported that the fire broke out in warehouses where Kovbaskoff's fuel and lubricants and rubber were stored. In a comment to UNN, the SES press service denied this information.

Image

Fire in a geriatric boarding house in Lviv: the RMA named one of the causes of the fire29.01.24, 08:37 • 23914 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

