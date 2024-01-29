Rescuers extinguish fire in a warehouse of an enterprise near Vinnytsia
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in the village of Luka-Meleshkivska, Vinnytsia region, in a 400-square-meter warehouse where car tires, wood pellets and household items were stored. The fire was extinguished by the SES in about two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries.
In the village of Luka Meleshkivska, Vinnytsia region, State Emergency Service units extinguished a fire that broke out in a warehouse where car tires, wooden pellets and various household items were stored on the territory of a private enterprise. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, at 11:12 a.m. today, a fire was reported in the village of Luka Meleshkivska on the territory of a private enterprise.
It turned out that there was a fire in a 400-square-meter warehouse.
The warehouse was used to store car tires, wood pellets and various household items. The fire was localized at 12:03 and eliminated at 13:06
The fire was extinguished by 33 rescuers and 8 units of special equipment. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation . Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.
Addendum
Earlier, local media reported that the fire broke out in warehouses where Kovbaskoff's fuel and lubricants and rubber were stored. In a comment to UNN, the SES press service denied this information.
