Rescuers extinguish fire in a warehouse of an enterprise near Vinnytsia

In the village of Luka Meleshkivska, Vinnytsia region, State Emergency Service units extinguished a fire that broke out in a warehouse where car tires, wooden pellets and various household items were stored on the territory of a private enterprise. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, at 11:12 a.m. today, a fire was reported in the village of Luka Meleshkivska on the territory of a private enterprise.

It turned out that there was a fire in a 400-square-meter warehouse.

The warehouse was used to store car tires, wood pellets and various household items. The fire was localized at 12:03 and eliminated at 13:06 - the SES noted.

The fire was extinguished by 33 rescuers and 8 units of special equipment. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation . Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

Addendum

Earlier, local media reported that the fire broke out in warehouses where Kovbaskoff's fuel and lubricants and rubber were stored. In a comment to UNN, the SES press service denied this information.

