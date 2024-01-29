Fire in a geriatric boarding house in Lviv: the RMA named one of the causes of the fire

One of the versions of the cause of the fire in Lviv geriatric boarding house on January 28, which killed a man, is smoking in the room, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on Monday, UNN reports.

One of the versions of why the fire could have occurred is smoking in the room. Law enforcement is establishing the exact cause of the fire. May the deceased rest in peace - Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.

According to him, no other people or premises were damaged.

"A larger-scale emergency was avoided due to the fact that in November-December 2023, the facility carried out a set of works to maintain the fire system. At that time, about 300 alarm sensors were replaced, which warned of a fire and allowed us to quickly evacuate the residents of the nursing home," said the head of the RMA.

Addendum

In Lviv, yesterday, January 28, around 19:50, a room on the second floor of the Lviv geriatric boarding house, where a 68-year-old man lived and was at the time of the fire, caught fire. Firefighters were called. They helped evacuate 130 people. Including the man from the smoky room. He died on the way to the medical facility, the head of the OVA said.