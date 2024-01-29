Fire in a geriatric boarding house in Lviv: the RMA named one of the causes of the fire

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 55288 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115159 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164346 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265918 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176519 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236401 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78161 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55979 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91701 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52385 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32645 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265918 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221887 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233633 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115159 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98150 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100202 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116761 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117443 views
Fire in a geriatric boarding house in Lviv: the RMA named one of the causes of the fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23912 views

One of the possible causes of the fatal fire in a Lviv geriatric nursing home is smoking in the room. A 68-year-old man died in the fire. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

One of the versions of the cause of the fire in Lviv geriatric boarding house on January 28, which killed a man, is smoking in the room, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on Monday, UNN reports.

One of the versions of why the fire could have occurred is smoking in the room. Law enforcement is establishing the exact cause of the fire. May the deceased rest in peace

- Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.

According to him, no other people or premises were damaged.

"A larger-scale emergency was avoided due to the fact that in November-December 2023, the facility carried out a set of works to maintain the fire system. At that time, about 300 alarm sensors were replaced, which warned of a fire and allowed us to quickly evacuate the residents of the nursing home," said the head of the RMA.

Addendum

In Lviv, yesterday, January 28, around 19:50, a room on the second floor of the Lviv geriatric boarding house, where a 68-year-old man lived and was at the time of the fire, caught fire. Firefighters were called. They helped evacuate 130 people. Including the man from the smoky room. He died on the way to the medical facility, the head of the OVA said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

