Near the Russian city of Lipetsk, dozens of refugees from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are being forcibly evicted from a sanatorium that served as their temporary accommodation point. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that people were told to "return from where they came" within a month, but many of them have nowhere to return to, as their homes have been destroyed by hostilities. Among those forced to evict are families with children, elderly people, single mothers, and people with disabilities.

Some don't even have documents. In total, there are over 200 people at the point. These are the same people whom Russian propaganda has been telling for years how "Russia will come and save" them, that "life will get better." But the reality is completely different: Russia destroyed these people's homes, then transported them hundreds of kilometers away, and now the occupying state cynically throws them out onto the street in the middle of winter. - the message says.

The CPD calls this case very indicative for understanding what Putin's myth about "saving the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine" actually means.

Recall

In November, the CPD reported that Russia is systematically appropriating the homes of Ukrainians in the occupied territories: in Melitopol, an entire building was registered to the "occupation authorities" and residents were evicted through pseudo-courts.

"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD