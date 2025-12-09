$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM • 9524 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 17370 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 18718 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 24514 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 25162 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 29593 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 37082 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 34284 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18482 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 35012 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Popular news
The Ukrainian government approved a monthly payment for those awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" - Ministry of DefenseDecember 8, 06:01 PM • 4080 views
Three Russian soldiers convicted of murdering pro-Kremlin American volunteerDecember 8, 06:43 PM • 4014 views
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 4328 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 4682 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo09:42 PM • 5366 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 11241 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 14799 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 44857 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 58302 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 68521 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 69246 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

More than 200 refugees from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including families with children and people with disabilities, are being forcibly evicted from a sanatorium near Lipetsk. They have been ordered to "return from where they came," despite their homes being destroyed.

"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation

Near the Russian city of Lipetsk, dozens of refugees from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are being forcibly evicted from a sanatorium that served as their temporary accommodation point. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that people were told to "return from where they came" within a month, but many of them have nowhere to return to, as their homes have been destroyed by hostilities. Among those forced to evict are families with children, elderly people, single mothers, and people with disabilities.

Some don't even have documents. In total, there are over 200 people at the point. These are the same people whom Russian propaganda has been telling for years how "Russia will come and save" them, that "life will get better." But the reality is completely different: Russia destroyed these people's homes, then transported them hundreds of kilometers away, and now the occupying state cynically throws them out onto the street in the middle of winter.

- the message says.

The CPD calls this case very indicative for understanding what Putin's myth about "saving the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine" actually means.

Recall

In November, the CPD reported that Russia is systematically appropriating the homes of Ukrainians in the occupied territories: in Melitopol, an entire building was registered to the "occupation authorities" and residents were evicted through pseudo-courts.

"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD26.11.25, 05:33 • 29245 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine