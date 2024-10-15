Repressions in Crimea: what human rights violations were recorded this year

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Repressions in Crimea: what human rights violations were recorded this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10384 views

In the first 9 months of 2024, 91 detentions were recorded in the occupied Crimea, of which 26 were of Crimean Tatars. There have also been 131 arrests, 59 searches and 89 interrogations, which indicates systematic human rights violations.

Repressions in Crimea: what human rights violations were recorded this year

In the first 9 months of 2024, the occupation authorities in Crimea continue systematic repressions and human rights violations, in particular against Crimean Tatars. Despite a certain decrease in the number of detentions and arrests compared to previous years, a significant part of these actions is directed against representatives of the Crimean Tatar people. This is stated in the analysis of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center on human rights violations in the occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

During 9 months of 2024, human rights violations were recorded in the occupied Crimea, especially against the Crimean Tatar people. A total of 91 cases of detention were documented, of which 26 concerned Crimean Tatars. Despite a decrease in the total number of detentions compared to previous years (154 detentions in 2023 and 108 in 2022), a significant number of them continue to be directed against Crimean Tatars, indicating a systematic nature of persecution.

Arrests also remain a key form of repression. During the reporting period, 131 arrests were recorded, of which 60 concerned Crimean Tatars, accounting for almost half of all cases. Despite a decrease in the number of arrests in 2024 (182 arrests in 2023 and 138 in 2022), repression continues.

In addition, 229 cases of violations of the right to a fair trial were recorded, 131 of which concerned Crimean Tatars. This is a clear indication that the occupation judicial system is used as a tool of pressure and discrimination. Compared to previous years, the situation has changed somewhat: in 2023, 226 cases of violations of the right to a trial were recorded, and in 2022 - 263 cases.

Invaders in Crimea uphold 17-year prison sentence for blind political prisoner - Lubinets16.09.24, 15:51 • 12094 views

The occupation authorities also actively conduct searches and interrogations. In 2024, 59 searches were conducted, 35 of which concerned Crimean Tatars, which demonstrates significant pressure on their homes and lives in general. During the same period, 89 interrogations were conducted, 33 of which concerned Crimean Tatars. 

The occupation authorities pay considerable attention to violations of the right to health. There were 40 cases of violations of this right, 36 of which concerned Crimean Tatars. Most of these cases concern the failure to provide adequate medical care to political prisoners or ignoring the requests of lawyers regarding their health status.

Separation also remains a widespread practice. In 2024, 29 cases of transfer were recorded, of which 24 concerned Crimean Tatars. Although the total number of roundups decreased compared to 2023 (59 cases), the pressure on Crimean Tatars has not decreased.

Sikorsky proposed to place Crimea under UN mandate for referendum: Mejlis reacts19.09.24, 16:56 • 16073 views

In addition, 25 cases of fines totaling 1,202,700 rubles (360,810 UAH) were recorded during the reporting period, of which 10 were imposed on Crimean Tatars. This is less than in previous years, but indicates a continuing policy of economic pressure on the population through administrative penalties.

Recall 

218 persons, including 132 Crimean Tatars, illegally detained by the Russian Federation in Crimea. 43 arrested, 151 imprisoned, 26 without status. The transfer of Crimean Tatars to Russian prisons was recorded.

