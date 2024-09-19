Sikorsky proposed to place Crimea under UN mandate for referendum: Mejlis reacts

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to place Crimea under a UN mandate to organize a referendum on who are its rightful residents. The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people said such statements are "unacceptable and cynical." This is stated in a statement by the head of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the statement, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski publicly suggested that in order to end Russia's war against Ukraine, our country should cede Crimea. It is impossible to interpret the words of the Polish diplomat in any other way, the Mejlis said.

In particular, he proposes to place the Crimean peninsula "under a UN mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after verifying who the legitimate residents are.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people considers such statements unacceptable and cynical. They do not meet either the national interests of Ukraine or the rights and interests of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people of Ukraine - the Mejlis said.

The Mejlis emphasized that according to the national legislation of Ukraine and international law, only citizens of Ukraine and persons who have legally registered their permanent or temporary stay on Ukrainian territory, which is confirmed in accordance with the procedure established by Ukrainian law, are "legal residents" of Crimea. Therefore, any other attempts to establish the legality of a person's residence in Ukrainian Crimea are unnecessary and inappropriate.

We are convinced that any proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine, achieve peace in Ukraine, restore its territorial integrity, and restore the violated rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories should be based on the national legislation of Ukraine and international law. Crimea is a temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, and the first step towards peace should be the withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from the peninsula - stated in the Mejlis.

They also added that any discussion of the future of Crimea should take place only with the participation and consent of the Ukrainian state and the indigenous Crimean Tatar people.

Addendum



Also, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reacted to the statement on Crimea.