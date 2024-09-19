Sikorsky proposed to place Crimea under UN mandate for referendum: Mejlis reacts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Sikorsky proposed to place Crimea under UN mandate for referendum: Mejlis reacts

Sikorsky proposed to place Crimea under UN mandate for referendum: Mejlis reacts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16038 views

The Polish Foreign Minister proposed to place Crimea under a UN mandate for a referendum. The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people called this idea unacceptable and contrary to Ukraine's interests.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to place Crimea under a UN mandate to organize a referendum on who are its rightful residents. The  Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people said such statements are "unacceptable and cynical." This is stated in a statement by the head of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the statement, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski publicly suggested that in order to end Russia's war against Ukraine, our country should cede Crimea. It is impossible to interpret the words of the Polish diplomat in any other way, the Mejlis said. 

In particular, he proposes to place the Crimean peninsula "under a UN mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after verifying who the legitimate residents are.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people considers such statements unacceptable and cynical. They do not meet either the national interests of Ukraine or the rights and interests of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people of Ukraine

- the Mejlis said.

The Mejlis emphasized that according to the national legislation of Ukraine and international law, only citizens of Ukraine and persons who have legally registered their permanent or temporary stay on Ukrainian territory, which is confirmed in accordance with the procedure established by Ukrainian law, are "legal residents" of Crimea. Therefore, any other attempts to establish the legality of a person's residence in Ukrainian Crimea are unnecessary and inappropriate.

We are convinced that any proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine, achieve peace in Ukraine, restore its territorial integrity, and restore the violated rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories should be based on the national legislation of Ukraine and international law. Crimea is a temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, and the first step towards peace should be the withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from the peninsula

- stated in the Mejlis.

They also added that any discussion of the future of Crimea should take place only with the participation and consent of the Ukrainian state  and the indigenous Crimean Tatar people.

Addendum 

Also, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reacted to the statement on Crimea. 

Crimea is Ukraine. Russia has violated international law and must be held accountable

- Yermak wrote on Telegram. 
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
united-nationsUnited Nations
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

