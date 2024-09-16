Invaders in Crimea uphold 17-year prison sentence for blind political prisoner - Lubinets

The occupation authorities in Crimea approved a 17-year prison sentence for blind political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov. He is currently being taken to an unknown destination, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said , UNN reports .

The occupiers took political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov, who has a first-grade visual disability, to an unknown destination. His sentence of 17 years in prison was upheld - wrote Lubinets.

The Ombudsman reminded that according to the Russian government's resolution on medical examination of suspects and the list of serious illnesses that prevent detention, diseases accompanied by complete blindness are included in this list.

"Even under Russian law, Alexander Sizikov should be released from serving this sentence. However, Sizikov has been recognized as one who can serve his sentence in a correctional facility," Lubinets added.

The actions of the Russian security forces against a person with a disability violate fundamental human rights, in particular the right to a fair trial and defense, Lubinets said. He called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to demand the immediate release of Oleksandr Sizikov, as well as all illegally detained Ukrainians in the TOT of Crimea and Russia.

Recall

On July 7, 2020, massive searches took place in Crimea, which resulted in the detention of seven people, six of whom were sent to pre-trial detention centers. Oleksandr Sizikov, who completely lost his eyesight after an accident, was placed under house arrest.

