Representatives of Ukraine at the negotiations in Turkey will insist on a complete ceasefire - Zelenskyy

And representatives of Ukraine at the negotiations today in Turkey will again insist on the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, including such strikes on civilian infrastructure. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to the President, restoration work has been ongoing in Sumy region all day today after the strike by Russian drones.

Russian drones hit energy infrastructure. Due to damage to facilities, more than 220,000 subscribers in Sumy region were left without electricity. These are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families. This morning, most of the supply was restored. As of now, electricity has been almost completely restored for Sumy region. Throughout the day, the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Minister of Energy report on the restoration process. All necessary resources have been provided. - Zelenskyy summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23.

The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.

