Relatives of the Deputy Minister of Justice do business in Crimea and support the Russian authorities

The close relatives of Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko not only continue to do business in the occupied Crimea, but also openly support the Russian authorities. In particular, they are members of pro-Kremlin political parties, finance the budget of the aggressor country and received Russian passports back in 2014.

Russian trace in Haichenko's family

As journalists found out, Haichenko's civilian wife, Natalia Milgrom, comes from a family that has been actively cooperating with the occupation administration of Crimea since 2014. Her father Yuriy Milgrom continues to do business in Crimea, paying taxes to the Russian budget, and her brother Eduard Milgrom openly supported the occupation authorities and even became a deputy of the Kerch City Council.

Back in 2016, Eduard Milgrom was included in the Myrotvorets database as an accomplice of the Russian occupiers and a representative of the Patriots of Russia party.

However, this did not prevent his sister and wife Haichenko from taking a position at the state-owned enterprise National Information Systems, which is a structural unit of the Ministry of Justice and the holder of national registers, including individuals and legal entities, and their property. In 2020, Andrii Haichenko began to declare her as a cohabitant.

In a comment to UNN, Haichenko noted that he has not lived with Natalia Milhrom since 2022 and allegedly does not know about her parents' activities. Currently, she and their son live in Poland. However, according to sources, the Milgrom family received Russian passports back in March 2014, when Crimea was first annexed. Could the Deputy Minister of Justice not have known about this? It is unlikely.

"Since 2022, Natalia Milgrom and I have been living separately. She lives with our son in the Republic of Poland, where she rents a one-room apartment. As far as I know, the owner of the rented housing is a Polish citizen," the Deputy Minister of Justice commented.

Luxury real estate and property registered in parents' names

In addition to his family ties to the occupiers, journalists' attention was drawn to Andriy Haichenko's wealth, most of which is registered in his parents' names.

According to the declaration, the official lives in an apartment in the center of Kyiv that belongs to his father, Vitaliy Haichenko, a professor at the National University of Life Sciences and Environmental Engineering of Ukraine, a biologist and radioecologist. He also owns two parking spaces in a prestigious residential complex.

However, journalists discovered that the Haichenko family owns much more elite property:

- In total, there are four apartments in Kyiv, including those on Yevhen Konovalets Street and Volhohradska, Predslavynska, and Mykilsko-Botanichna streets.

- Two houses in the suburbs, one in the village of Hatne and the other in the Vyshgorod district.

- Five land plots with a total area of half a hectare.

Mr. Haichenko admits to owning some of the real estate, but claims that the other part was incorrectly reported by journalists. In particular, it concerns three apartments in the center of the capital: Predslavynska and Mykilsko-Botanichna streets. As for the house in Vyshhorod district, he says it was sold in 2013. However, the data in the registry indicate that the Deputy Minister's words are dubious, but need to be clarified, so they will be covered in a separate article.

Meanwhile, Haichenko claims that his father had enough confirmed income to purchase the property, as he "worked in the scientific field for many years, managed international grant research on animal behavior in the Chornobyl zone and was engaged in 'other activities.

"Regarding the questions about sources of income and the value of property, I would like to inform you that my parents have worked in the field of science and higher education all their lives. My father held senior positions, in particular, he was the head of one of the largest private research and education enterprises in Ukraine. In addition, he managed international grant research in the 30-kilometer exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant for more than 10 years in 1986-1997, and was engaged in other activities. His parents were not in the civil service.

It is important to note that the acquisition of this and other real estate took place gradually over a long period - from 2000 to 2017," Haichenko said in a commentary to UNN's request .

However, Haichenko did not provide any explanations about the total value of the family's assets or the real sources of funding for such property. Whether the official's father and mother, who have been engaged in archaeology and science all their lives, could have purchased real estate that could reach millions of dollars at the market price is currently being verified by UNN.

Interestingly, in 2019, Haichenko received a gift from Porsche Ukraine LLC worth UAH 7,317, although he did not indicate any cars of this brand in his declaration. The deputy minister also indicates approximately the same figure as the cost of his partner's apartment in Kyiv - UAH 6,652.

Political risks and questions to the Ministry of Justice

The fact that Natalia Milgrom was employed by the Ministry of Justice's unit responsible for state registries raises reasonable questions about national security. Especially against the background of her family's active cooperation with the occupation authorities of Crimea, and at the end of last year, the largest failure of all the registers of the Ministry of Justice occurred.

At the same time, Haichenko denies that he contributed to her appointment, although at the same time he began to declare her as a cohabitant.

Who was Haichenko before the Ministry of Justice?

Prior to his appointment to the Ministry of Justice, Andriy Haichenko worked at Integrites, a law firm owned by Ruslan Bernatsky, the husband of Natalia Bernatska, who in turn was the first deputy head of the Ministry of Justice during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko. At the same time, the Ministry of Justice engaged Integrites for consulting in 2014-2018. In particular, it was at this time (2017), as Haichenko recalls in a commentary to UNN, that his family acquired elite real estate in the center of the capital in Pechersk: an apartment and two parking spaces on Yevhen Konovalets Street.

We would like to add that UNN also sent a request to the Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna to comment on the above information, but did not receive a response from her at the time of publication.