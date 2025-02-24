Rehabilitation equipment from Norway: Brovary community receives important humanitarian aid

A humanitarian cargo from Norway has arrived in Brovary with rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs, medical equipment and a mobile portable ramp. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the realities of martial law are such that there are more and more people in need of auxiliary rehabilitation devices. Mostly, our wounded defenders need them, but there are also people among the civilian population who need crutches or wheelchairs, medical supplies or hygiene products. Today, an extremely important cargo arrived in Brovary from distant Norway: rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs, hygiene products, medical equipment and even a mobile portable ramp wrote Igor Sapozhko.

According to him, thanks to the active work of Olena Hakobyan, Advisor on Disability, Accessibility, Inclusion and Sports, it was possible to find partners in Norway and Ukraine in the shortest possible time and receive humanitarian aid for people with disabilities.

Brovary mayor expressed hope that international partners will continue to help Brovary community

The Brovary community also has established partnerships with the following cities: Fontaine-sous-Bois (France), Hengyang (China), Zhanjiang (China), Rockford (USA), Sillamäe (Estonia), Krasnitsky Poviat (Poland), Gniezno Poviat (Poland), Grodzieński Poviat (Poland), Tonala (Mexico), Santa Marinella (Italy).

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the German cities of Erlangen and Jena joined the list in 2022. They became the main support for the Brovary community during the full-scale war.

The cooperation between Brovary, Jena, and Erlangen has covered a wide range of areas: from the supply of medical equipment to educational exchanges and humanitarian aid.

According to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, in November 2022, with the support of Jena, Erlangen and the German Engagement Global, equipment worth more than UAH 3.9 million was purchased for the Brovary hospital. In the winter of 2023, the community received a fan heater and a generator from Jena to maintain power supply. In March of the same year, the cities officially cemented their partnership with a solidarity agreement.