Rehabilitation equipment from Norway: Brovary community receives important humanitarian aid

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Rehabilitation equipment from Norway: Brovary community receives important humanitarian aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

Brovary has received humanitarian aid from Norway, including rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs and medical equipment. The aid is intended for wounded soldiers and civilians in need of rehabilitation equipment.

A humanitarian cargo from Norway has arrived in Brovary with rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs, medical equipment and a mobile portable ramp. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the realities of martial law are such that there are more and more people in need of auxiliary rehabilitation devices. Mostly, our wounded defenders need them, but there are also people among the civilian population who need crutches or wheelchairs, medical supplies or hygiene products. Today, an extremely important cargo arrived in Brovary from distant Norway: rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs, hygiene products, medical equipment  and even a mobile portable ramp 

According to him, thanks to the active work of Olena Hakobyan,  Advisor on Disability, Accessibility, Inclusion and Sports, it was possible to find partners in Norway and Ukraine in the shortest possible time and receive humanitarian aid for people with disabilities. 

Brovary mayor expressed hope that international partners will continue to help Brovary community

The Brovary community also has established partnerships with the following cities: Fontaine-sous-Bois (France), Hengyang (China), Zhanjiang (China), Rockford (USA), Sillamäe (Estonia), Krasnitsky Poviat (Poland), Gniezno Poviat (Poland), Grodzieński Poviat (Poland), Tonala (Mexico), Santa Marinella (Italy).

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the German cities of Erlangen and Jena joined the list in 2022. They became the main support for the Brovary community during the full-scale war.

The cooperation between Brovary, Jena, and Erlangen has covered a wide range of areas: from the supply of medical equipment to educational exchanges and humanitarian aid.

According to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, in November 2022, with the support of Jena, Erlangen and the German Engagement Global, equipment worth more than UAH 3.9 million was purchased for the Brovary hospital. In the winter of 2023, the community received a fan heater and a generator from Jena to maintain power supply. In March of the same year, the cities officially cemented their partnership with a solidarity agreement.

Lilia Podolyak

