Reconstruction of Kyiv region: RMA terminates contracts with 5 contractors due to failure to fulfill obligations

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128604 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116779 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126048 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157444 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108299 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154073 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104177 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113763 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117086 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107320 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 116075 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 114028 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114028 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 39394 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 39394 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 172393 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172393 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114028 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116075 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 130244 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130244 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147834 views
Reconstruction of Kyiv region: RMA terminates contracts with 5 contractors due to failure to fulfill obligations

Reconstruction of Kyiv region: RMA terminates contracts with 5 contractors due to failure to fulfill obligations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53895 views

In 2023-2024, Kyiv RMA terminated cooperation with contractors who did not fulfill the terms of the contracts for the reconstruction of facilities. The violations included disruption of work schedules, absence of employees and misuse of funds.

During 2023-2024, Kyiv RMA, based on the results of its work and recommendations of the Transparency and Accountability Group, terminated contracts with 5 contractors involved in the reconstruction of a number of facilities in the Kyiv region due to their constant failure to fulfill their obligations, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv RMA.

Details

To ensure transparent and high-quality reconstruction of the region's infrastructure, regular commission inspections of the facilities were also introduced with the participation of law enforcement officers, the UNDP GTU, which provides independent technical supervision, representatives of the relevant departments of the KRMA, the State Labor Service, the Supervisory Board for Reconstruction under the KRMA, DTEK, community members and media representatives. 

During regular meetings, to which contractors were invited, the situation at each site was reviewed separately. If any shortcomings or violations were identified, the contractor was given specific comments and deadlines for their elimination. Contracts with those who failed to fulfill their obligations were terminated.

During 2023, contracts with the following contractors were terminated:  

OOO "SK STROYINVEST"

  • overhaul of an apartment building in Buchansky district, Borodyanka village, 367a Tsentralna street (funded by UNITED24) 
    • reconstruction of the outpatient clinic of Ivankiv Central District Hospital, arrangement of a radiation shelter Vyshgorod district, Ivankiv, 65 Poliska str.  (Centralized SFSF)
      • overhaul of Makariv Preschool Institution “Prolisok”, Bucha district, Makariv village, 5 Proektna str. (funded by the LNF) 
        • overhaul of the kindergarten “Duymovochka” Obukhiv district, Vasylkiv, 15a Kotsiubynskoho str. (funded by the FLN) 
          • overhaul of a school Buchansky district, Buzova village, 19 Tsentralna street  (at the expense of the FLN) 
            • Violations:  at all 5 sites, systematic absence of technical staff, failure to perform work specified in the contract, disruption of the work schedule. The Department of Regional Development repeatedly sent its comments to the contractor and demanded that everything be fixed within a clear time frame. Subsequently, the DRD  received an appeal from the contractor with a proposal to terminate the contracts for all 5 facilities due to the inability to fully implement the projects.

               OOO "EUROBUD GROUP"

              • construction of a shelter in the house of culture, Bucha district, Dmytrivka village, Sadova street 2a (regional program for ensuring the safety of the population and the territory of Kyiv region from emergencies for 2024-2027)  

                Violations: insufficient number of employees, lagging behind the work schedule.

                During 2024, contracts with the following contractors were terminated:  

                Consortium "UKRMEREZHBUD LTD"

                • overhaul of the school Buchansky district, Buzova village, Centralnaya str. 19  (at the expense of the FLN)

                  Violations: Slow progress of works with constant disruption of the schedule, insufficient number of employees. The contractor ignored the constant remarks of the Department of Regional Development and the villagers, who later blocked the public road M-06.

                  Criminal proceedings were registered for improper performance of duties by the contractor. Searches of the company were conducted, and an order was issued to conduct an examination of the state of the restoration facility.

                  • overhaul of a residential building in Borodyanka, 367a Tsentralna St. (funded by UNITED24) 

                    Violations: Poor progress of works, insufficient number of workers on site, violation of labor protection requirements. Residents have consistently complained about this, and the UNDP and DRR have repeatedly made comments.

                    On , on the basis of an authorized measure and a regular meeting of the working group, upon the request of Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of RMA at the time, a criminal proceeding was registered regarding the contractor's improper performance of duties, searches were conducted at the enterprise, and an order was issued to conduct an examination of the state of the restoration facility.

                    OOO "CONSTRUCTION ALLIANCE MONTAZHPROEKT"

                    • apartment building Buchanskyi district, Gostomel, 73e Svyato-Pokrovska str. (funded by the FLN)  

                      Violations: disruption of the work schedule,  lack of proper documents on the use of UAH 6 million advance. Despite the claimant's work, the advance was not returned to the SRS account, the contract was terminated, and an appeal was sent to the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office to take measures to protect the interests of the state.

                      • overhaul of the radiation shelter Fastiv district, Boyarka, 27a E. Konovaltsia str.                                          

                        Violations: failure to meet  deadlines, slow construction progress

                        "703 METALWORKING PLANT OF BOILER EQUIPMENT" LTD

                        • overhaul of the shelter of the Center for Social Services and Social Integration Boryspil district, Pereyaslav,  2 Shevchenko str. 
                          • overhaul of the shelter of the Kyiv Regional Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children Boryspil district, Vovchkiv village, 33a Yabluneva str. 

                            Violations at both facilities: systematic absence of technicians, disruption of the technological process, slow progress of work.

                            Antonina Tumanova

                            Antonina Tumanova

