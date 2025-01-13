Reconstruction of Kyiv region: RMA terminates contracts with 5 contractors due to failure to fulfill obligations

During 2023-2024, Kyiv RMA, based on the results of its work and recommendations of the Transparency and Accountability Group, terminated contracts with 5 contractors involved in the reconstruction of a number of facilities in the Kyiv region due to their constant failure to fulfill their obligations, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv RMA.

Details

To ensure transparent and high-quality reconstruction of the region's infrastructure, regular commission inspections of the facilities were also introduced with the participation of law enforcement officers, the UNDP GTU, which provides independent technical supervision, representatives of the relevant departments of the KRMA, the State Labor Service, the Supervisory Board for Reconstruction under the KRMA, DTEK, community members and media representatives.

During regular meetings, to which contractors were invited, the situation at each site was reviewed separately. If any shortcomings or violations were identified, the contractor was given specific comments and deadlines for their elimination. Contracts with those who failed to fulfill their obligations were terminated.

During 2023, contracts with the following contractors were terminated:

OOO "SK STROYINVEST"

overhaul of an apartment building in Buchansky district, Borodyanka village, 367a Tsentralna street (funded by UNITED24)

reconstruction of the outpatient clinic of Ivankiv Central District Hospital, arrangement of a radiation shelter Vyshgorod district, Ivankiv, 65 Poliska str. (Centralized SFSF)

overhaul of Makariv Preschool Institution “Prolisok”, Bucha district, Makariv village, 5 Proektna str. (funded by the LNF)

overhaul of the kindergarten “Duymovochka” Obukhiv district, Vasylkiv, 15a Kotsiubynskoho str. (funded by the FLN)

overhaul of a school Buchansky district, Buzova village, 19 Tsentralna street (at the expense of the FLN)

Violations: at all 5 sites, systematic absence of technical staff, failure to perform work specified in the contract, disruption of the work schedule. The Department of Regional Development repeatedly sent its comments to the contractor and demanded that everything be fixed within a clear time frame. Subsequently, the DRD received an appeal from the contractor with a proposal to terminate the contracts for all 5 facilities due to the inability to fully implement the projects.

OOO "EUROBUD GROUP"

construction of a shelter in the house of culture, Bucha district, Dmytrivka village, Sadova street 2a (regional program for ensuring the safety of the population and the territory of Kyiv region from emergencies for 2024-2027)

Violations: insufficient number of employees, lagging behind the work schedule.

During 2024, contracts with the following contractors were terminated:

Consortium "UKRMEREZHBUD LTD"

overhaul of the school Buchansky district, Buzova village, Centralnaya str. 19 (at the expense of the FLN)

Violations: Slow progress of works with constant disruption of the schedule, insufficient number of employees. The contractor ignored the constant remarks of the Department of Regional Development and the villagers, who later blocked the public road M-06.

Criminal proceedings were registered for improper performance of duties by the contractor. Searches of the company were conducted, and an order was issued to conduct an examination of the state of the restoration facility.

overhaul of a residential building in Borodyanka, 367a Tsentralna St. (funded by UNITED24)

Violations: Poor progress of works, insufficient number of workers on site, violation of labor protection requirements. Residents have consistently complained about this, and the UNDP and DRR have repeatedly made comments.

On , on the basis of an authorized measure and a regular meeting of the working group, upon the request of Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of RMA at the time, a criminal proceeding was registered regarding the contractor's improper performance of duties, searches were conducted at the enterprise, and an order was issued to conduct an examination of the state of the restoration facility.

OOO "CONSTRUCTION ALLIANCE MONTAZHPROEKT"

apartment building Buchanskyi district, Gostomel, 73e Svyato-Pokrovska str. (funded by the FLN)

Violations: disruption of the work schedule, lack of proper documents on the use of UAH 6 million advance. Despite the claimant's work, the advance was not returned to the SRS account, the contract was terminated, and an appeal was sent to the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office to take measures to protect the interests of the state.

overhaul of the radiation shelter Fastiv district, Boyarka, 27a E. Konovaltsia str.

Violations: failure to meet deadlines, slow construction progress

"703 METALWORKING PLANT OF BOILER EQUIPMENT" LTD

overhaul of the shelter of the Center for Social Services and Social Integration Boryspil district, Pereyaslav, 2 Shevchenko str.

overhaul of the shelter of the Kyiv Regional Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children Boryspil district, Vovchkiv village, 33a Yabluneva str.

Violations at both facilities: systematic absence of technicians, disruption of the technological process, slow progress of work.