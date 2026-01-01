Received bribes for voting in the Rada: the court applied preventive measures to the suspects

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) applied pre-trial measures in the form of bail to 5 People's Deputies of Ukraine, suspected of systematically receiving undue benefits for themselves and third parties for committing and not committing actions using their granted power or official position. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

Details

The investigating judge of the HACC, at the request of the prosecution, applied pre-trial measures in the form of bail to 5 People's Deputies of Ukraine, suspected of systematically receiving undue benefits for themselves and third parties for committing and not committing actions using their granted power or official position. - the statement says.

It is reported that the court set bail of UAH 40 million and UAH 30 million for two suspects, UAH 20 million for two others, and UAH 16.6 million for the fifth deputy.

The court also imposed procedural obligations on all suspects, including wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Recall

On December 27, NABU and SAP reported that as a result of an undercover operation, an organized criminal group was exposed, which included current people's deputies.

According to the investigation, the group members systematically received illegal remuneration for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The amounts of bribes ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars.

Law enforcement officers have currently served suspicion notices to five deputies.

According to media reports, the suspicions were received by People's Deputies from "Servant of the People" Yevhen Pivovarov, Ihor Nehulevsky, Olha Savchenko, Yuriy Kisel, and Mykhailo Laba.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial measure in the form of bail for People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Yuriy Kisel in the case of bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.