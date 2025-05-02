Ratification with the US on minerals may be voted on earlier - MP

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to vote on the ratification of the agreement with the United States on mineral resources earlier than the planned date of May 13-15. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Yesterday, obviously in a hurry, the Cabinet submitted the text of the ratification to the Rada. Formally, it was done at 23:59 on May 1, but in fact it was already on the night of May 2. But both in the bill card and in all documents, the date was exactly May 1. Moreover, the Rada's apparatus and the Speaker immediately signed the document. And also on the first of May. It takes a minute - the statement reads.

Zheleznyak explained that after the documents are provided to the deputies, a period of 7 days begins, at least before the Parliament has the right to vote on it.

The deputy concluded that the only point in this is to give a theoretical opportunity to vote on the ratification as early as May 8.

The Rada is to gather only on May 13-15, but the "continuous session" continues and no one prevents the deputies from gathering earlier. I just think that the decision has not been made yet, because it is not yet clear about the votes and turnout. But such a possibility was definitely laid down - the MP summarized.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on mineral resources.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources. The author of the bill is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.