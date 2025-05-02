Ratification with the US on minerals may be voted on earlier - MP

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 12112 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 57422 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 129547 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 114860 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 125018 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 125889 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310663 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158952 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172344 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226684 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
3.3m/s
31%
756 mm
Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 21691 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 15063 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 14025 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 31113 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 18835 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 10665 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 112381 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 210320 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310663 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 238172 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 21689 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 24723 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 25401 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 30657 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 33663 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ratification with the US on minerals may be voted on earlier - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

The Rada plans to vote on ratification with the US on minerals earlier than May 13-15. The only purpose of the rush is to give the opportunity to vote as early as May 8.

Ratification with the US on minerals may be voted on earlier - MP

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to vote on the ratification of the agreement with the United States on mineral resources earlier than the planned date of May 13-15. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Yesterday, obviously in a hurry, the Cabinet submitted the text of the ratification to the Rada. Formally, it was done at 23:59 on May 1, but in fact it was already on the night of May 2. But both in the bill card and in all documents, the date was exactly May 1. Moreover, the Rada's apparatus and the Speaker immediately signed the document. And also on the first of May. It takes a minute

- the statement reads.

 Zheleznyak explained that after the documents are provided to the deputies, a period of 7 days begins, at least before the Parliament has the right to vote on it.

The deputy concluded that the only point in this is to give a theoretical opportunity to vote on the ratification as early as May 8.

The Rada is to gather only on May 13-15, but the "continuous session" continues and no one prevents the deputies from gathering earlier. I just think that the decision has not been made yet, because it is not yet clear about the votes and turnout. But such a possibility was definitely laid down

- the MP summarized.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on mineral resources.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources. The author of the bill is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Brent
$62.23
Bitcoin
$96,362.10
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.46
Золото
$3,267.11
Ethereum
$1,816.40