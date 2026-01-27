$43.130.01
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Raped and tortured a civilian in Zaporizhzhia: Russian soldier notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Prosecutors notified a Russian serviceman of suspicion for sexual violence and cruel treatment of a civilian woman in Zaporizhzhia. The occupier raped her twice, inflicting severe bodily injuries.

Raped and tortured a civilian in Zaporizhzhia: Russian soldier notified of suspicion

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have notified a serviceman of the Russian armed forces of suspicion, who, during the temporary occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region, committed sexual violence and cruel treatment against a civilian woman, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a serviceman of the 121st Rifle Regiment of the Mobilization Reserve of the 1st Army Corps (military unit 08801) of the Russian Armed Forces. He is charged with cruel treatment of the civilian population (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

The investigation established that in early March 2022, while at a checkpoint in the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, an armed occupying soldier stopped a car driven by a local resident. After that, he forcibly got into the vehicle and forced the woman to go with him to an abandoned private household near the checkpoint, where no one lived at that time. There, he committed acts of sexual violence against the victim.

Subsequently, in mid-April 2022, the victim was in one of the premises of an enterprise in the city of Polohy, where she worked. The suspect arrived there with several subordinate servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

While alone with the woman in a separate room, he subjected her to physical violence, inflicted numerous blows with the butt of a firearm, causing severe bodily injuries, after which he raped her.

According to the investigation, all these actions were committed by an armed representative of the occupying forces of the aggressor state against a civilian, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Police identified the occupier who raped a resident of Kyiv region in spring 2022

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast