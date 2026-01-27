Raped and tortured a civilian in Zaporizhzhia: Russian soldier notified of suspicion

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have notified a serviceman of the Russian armed forces of suspicion, who, during the temporary occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region, committed sexual violence and cruel treatment against a civilian woman, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a serviceman of the 121st Rifle Regiment of the Mobilization Reserve of the 1st Army Corps (military unit 08801) of the Russian Armed Forces. He is charged with cruel treatment of the civilian population (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

The investigation established that in early March 2022, while at a checkpoint in the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, an armed occupying soldier stopped a car driven by a local resident. After that, he forcibly got into the vehicle and forced the woman to go with him to an abandoned private household near the checkpoint, where no one lived at that time. There, he committed acts of sexual violence against the victim.

Subsequently, in mid-April 2022, the victim was in one of the premises of an enterprise in the city of Polohy, where she worked. The suspect arrived there with several subordinate servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

While alone with the woman in a separate room, he subjected her to physical violence, inflicted numerous blows with the butt of a firearm, causing severe bodily injuries, after which he raped her.

According to the investigation, all these actions were committed by an armed representative of the occupying forces of the aggressor state against a civilian, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

