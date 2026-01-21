Police identified the occupier who raped a resident of Kyiv region in spring 2022

Criminal investigation officers of the National Police have identified a Russian serviceman who committed violence against a resident of Kyiv Oblast in the spring of 2022. This was reported by the Department of Criminal Investigation of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In late March 2022, during the occupation of Bucha district in Kyiv Oblast, a 36-year-old local resident of one of the community's villages was raped in her home. Threatening the woman with execution, the Russian committed abuse against her. - the report says.

Law enforcement officers identified the rapist. He turned out to be a platoon commander of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 35th combined arms army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation, a captain, born in one of the villages of Ulyanovsk Oblast, in 1989.

The occupier has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion. Work is underway to bring the war criminal to justice.

Ordered the shooting of civilians in Bucha: Russian serviceman notified of suspicion