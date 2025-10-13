Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule

On Wednesday, October 15, a large-scale meeting in the "Ramstein" format and the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place with the participation of defense ministers from a number of states. The day's program was announced by the official NATO website, UNN writes.

What is planned for October 15:

7:30 AM – arrival of ministers and statements;

8:00 AM – NATO Secretary General's statement;

8:30 AM – speeches by the NATO Secretary General and the US Secretary of Defense;

9:00 AM – meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the ministerial level;

12:05 PM – official photo of the ministers;

12:30 PM – informal NATO-Ukraine Council (not for media);

2:15 PM – press conference of the NATO Secretary General;

3:00 PM – meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group;

5:00 PM – speech by the NATO Secretary General and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

5:40 PM – joint press conference.

