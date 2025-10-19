Rains will sweep across Ukraine, with wet snow expected in the west: weather forecast for October 19

On Sunday, October 19, rains will pass throughout the country, and wet snow is possible in the western regions. Only the far west, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will be without precipitation during the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine today, with rain.

The wind is expected to be from the west and northwest, 7-12 m/s, with gusts reaching 15-20 m/s in the western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

The daytime temperature will be +4…+9°C in the northern, western, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, and +8…+13°C in the rest of the territory, according to forecasters.

In the Carpathians, there will be no precipitation during the day. The daytime temperature will be +1…+4°C.

In Kyiv on October 19 - rain, west wind 7-12 m/s.

The daytime temperature will be +6…+8°C.

