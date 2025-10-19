$41.640.00
LGBT Center Awareness Day, International Gin and Tonic Day, Food Industry Workers' Day: what is celebrated on October 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

Today, October 19, marks LGBT Center Awareness Day, All-Ukrainian Human Responsibility Day, and Food Industry Workers' Day. Also on this day, World Humanitarian Action Day and International Gin and Tonic Day are celebrated.

LGBT Center Awareness Day, International Gin and Tonic Day, Food Industry Workers' Day: what is celebrated on October 19

Today, October 19, the world celebrates LGBT Center Awareness Day, and in Ukraine, it's All-Ukrainian Human Responsibility Day and Food Industry Workers' Day, writes UNN.

Details

LGBT Center Awareness Day

Every year on October 19, LGBT Center Awareness Day is celebrated worldwide. This day is dedicated to the role of community centers that support people in the LGBTQ+ community, promoting equality, safety, and acceptance.

The holiday was initiated by CenterLink: The Community of LGBTQ Centers, which unites over 300 LGBT centers in 45 countries. Its goal is to recognize the enormous contribution of these centers to strengthening communities, education, psychological support, healthcare, and the development of equal rights.

LGBT Center Awareness Day was first celebrated in the USA, but today it is supported by dozens of countries, including Canada, Spain, Australia, South Africa, and Ukraine.

Regarding intolerance - KyivPride about the bill that needs to be adopted for Ukraine's European integration

All-Ukrainian Human Responsibility Day

Human Responsibility Day is a new and important national holiday in Ukraine, celebrated annually on October 19. This holiday aims to increase the level of responsibility among citizens and commemorate the outstanding Ukrainian Bohdan Havrylyshyn.

In the summer of 2021, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the resolution "On establishing the All-Ukrainian Human Responsibility Day." The initiative to establish this day belongs to the Bohdan Havrylyshyn Family Foundation. Bohdan Havrylyshyn, working at a global level, concluded that one of the prerequisites for fulfilling the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the awareness and acceptance of individual responsibility at all levels by every member of society. In 2014, he created the "Declaration of Human Responsibility," where he reflected different levels of responsibility.

"My reaction will be tough": Kravchenko assured that prosecutors who abuse power will face severe accountability

World Humanitarian Action Day

World Humanitarian Action Day is celebrated annually on October 19 – a day dedicated to expressing gratitude and respect for humanitarian activists and heroes.

It is a call for a global demonstration of public support for humanitarian activities, especially when governing bodies fail to fulfill their duties. This day honors those who have given their lives saving others and encourages people around the world to join humanitarian organizations and become active messengers of humanity.

This event is related to World Humanitarian Day in August and calls for action and activity in humanitarian work.

International Gin and Tonic Day

International Gin and Tonic Day is a holiday dedicated to one of the world's most beloved and popular cocktails. This day is celebrated annually on October 19, honoring the rich history and enduring popularity of gin and tonic.

The gin and tonic cocktail traces its roots back to the colonial era of the British Empire. The British East India Company, during its rule in India in the 1700s, faced the problem of malaria. Scottish physician George Cleghorn discovered that quinine, a component of tonic water, could treat this disease. However, many disliked the bitter taste of quinine.

To make it more palatable, British officers in India began mixing tonic water with gin, sugar, lime, and water. This mixture not only made the medicine more pleasant but also led to the birth of the gin and tonic cocktail. Over time, the drink evolved, and modern tonic water contains less quinine and is sweeter.

Alcohol-related deaths in Belarus have increased: the rate is the highest in the world

Food Industry Workers' Day

Food industry workers in Ukraine have their professional holiday. Every year, the third Sunday of October marks the celebration of Food Industry Workers' Day. This holiday originated in 1966 and was approved in Ukraine by a presidential decree in August 1995.

Ensuring the population of any country with food is impossible without processing industry enterprises and the food sector. Workers in this field constantly develop new types of goods, expand choices, and work to improve quality, thereby contributing to the country's economic development and the well-being of the population.

In Ukraine, the food industry is represented by more than 40 different sectors, as well as thousands of enterprises of various forms of ownership and different numbers of employees. They produce approximately 20% of the total volume of industrial output.

The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCulture
