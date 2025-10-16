"My reaction will be tough": Kravchenko assured that prosecutors who abuse power will face severe accountability

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the issue of accountability of law enforcement officers who groundlessly initiated criminal cases against entrepreneurs is under his personal control. According to him, a polygraph is actively used to check employees. He stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

When asked whether the issue of accountability of those who investigated cases without actual grounds, creating problems for entrepreneurs with searches, property seizures, etc., is being considered, Kravchenko replied that it certainly is.

Of course, we will. If you believe that you have been unlawfully prosecuted, you can submit a statement to me or to the Office of the Prosecutor General, and we will provide procedural guidance. - he assured.

Kravchenko assured that an internal inspection, or, more simply, an internal security unit, also operates within the prosecutor's office structure.

After I arrived, I expanded the polygraph unit, because for me, a polygraph is a quick solution. If there is any suspicion, first of all, against a prosecutor from business representatives or internal suspicion, a polygraph test is immediately scheduled. We then understand whether the person is lying or not. - noted the Prosecutor General.

Therefore, my reaction will be harsh if a fact of a crime or illegal actions by prosecutors or employees of prosecutor's offices is confirmed. There is also "StopPressure," which speeds up the receipt of all your complaints and applications by us. - he emphasized.

Continuing the topic, Kravchenko noted that he also proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to support a norm according to which BEB analytical products would be automatically recognized as a document, in accordance with Article 93 of the Criminal Procedure Code (the article defines which documents, materials, or actions can be considered evidence in criminal proceedings, and who has the right to collect them). At the same time, such analytical products would not be considered evidence - their credibility would have to be verified through expert examinations.

However, the business community did not support these changes at the committee meeting, so the legislator did not adopt them. At the same time, the Prosecutor General emphasized that "when analytical products or reports are automatically registered," and law enforcement leaders see them under control, accountability in the law enforcement system will increase.

After all, everyone who prints an analytical product or compiles a report will think: are the conclusions justified, are there really grounds for suspicions regarding business representatives, Kravchenko noted.

On September 2, the "StopPressure" portal, which allows businesses to contact the prosecutor's office in cases of unlawful actions by law enforcement officers, officially launched in Ukraine.

As Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated, the portal's goal is to ensure constant operational communication with prosecutor's offices, protecting honest businesses.