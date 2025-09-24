"It will be quick": Kravchenko on the reaction to reports of pressure on business through the "StopPressure" portal

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko promised that the prosecutor's office would promptly respond to reports from business representatives about illegal actions by law enforcement officers, which they would submit through the recently launched "StopPressure" portal. He stated this during his speech at the international forum United by Mining, reports UNN correspondent.

The prosecutor's office not only punishes but also protects. We have created the "StopPressure" portal – it is a tool for businesses to have a direct connection with the prosecutor's office if they consider the actions of law enforcement officers to be unlawful or illegal. If there is illegal pressure – you can report it directly and the reaction will be swift. - stated the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko pointed out that the responsibility of business is to work honestly, and the responsibility of the prosecutor's office is to protect the interests of the state, communities, and businesses. "I guarantee that for those who are honest – there will be conditions for development, for those who are not honest – there will be criminal liability," the Prosecutor General noted.

Recall

On September 2, the "StopPressure" portal, which allows businesses to contact the prosecutor's office in cases of illegal actions by law enforcement officers, officially launched in Ukraine.

As Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated, the goal of the portal is to ensure constant operational communication with the prosecutor's office, protecting honest businesses.