"If you work honestly, we will protect you": Kravchenko announced the closure of 35% of proceedings against businesses

As a result of an audit of more than 23,000 criminal proceedings against businesses, 35% of them were closed due to the absence of a crime. This was reported on Monday by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on social media, writes UNN.

I promised that the prosecutor's approach to business would be honest and fair. And today, the numbers confirm this. An audit of more than 23,000 criminal proceedings against businesses has been conducted. As a result, 35% of the proceedings were closed. - Kravchenko wrote.

As the Prosecutor General pointed out, the reason for closing the proceedings is the absence of objective data regarding the elements and event of a criminal offense, and therefore, no judicial prospect.

This is a large-scale effort aimed at protecting honest entrepreneurs and bringing to justice those who truly violate the law. My message is simple: everyone is equal before the law. There are no "insiders" and "outsiders." If you work honestly, we will protect you. If you violate the law, accountability will be inevitable. - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko separately noted that businesses have long awaited guarantees of protection and the opportunity for direct communication with the prosecutor's office. It was for this purpose that the "StopPressure" portal was created.

This is not a formality: every message is processed, the reaction will be quick and fair. I personally monitor its work. This is an effective way to ensure honest dialogue between the prosecutor's office and business. - Kravchenko said.

Recall

On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on a qualitative audit of "stalled" cases against businesses conducted at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these are cases that have not been investigated for years, contained no objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospect.

On September 2, Kravchenko presented the "StopPressure" portal to simplify business life and prevent pressure. The portal will ensure constant operational communication, protecting honest business.

