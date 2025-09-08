"If you work honestly, we will protect you": Kravchenko announced the closure of 35% of proceedings against businesses

$41.220.13
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 29487 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 22214 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 19509 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 22557 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 24671 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25609 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 28993 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40924 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62762 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 51938 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 50315 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62347 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 28411 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 6778 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 6954 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62494 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 50427 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 52057 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139160 views
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62494 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 36450 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 40615 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 72003 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 129600 views
"If you work honestly, we will protect you": Kravchenko announced the closure of 35% of proceedings against businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the closure of 35% of criminal proceedings against businesses after an audit of 23,000 cases. The reason for the closure is the absence of a crime, which indicates the protection of honest entrepreneurs.

"If you work honestly, we will protect you": Kravchenko announced the closure of 35% of proceedings against businesses

As a result of an audit of more than 23,000 criminal proceedings against businesses, 35% of them were closed due to the absence of a crime. This was reported on Monday by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on social media, writes UNN.

I promised that the prosecutor's approach to business would be honest and fair. And today, the numbers confirm this. An audit of more than 23,000 criminal proceedings against businesses has been conducted. As a result, 35% of the proceedings were closed.

- Kravchenko wrote. 

As the Prosecutor General pointed out, the reason for closing the proceedings is the absence of objective data regarding the elements and event of a criminal offense, and therefore, no judicial prospect.

This is a large-scale effort aimed at protecting honest entrepreneurs and bringing to justice those who truly violate the law. My message is simple: everyone is equal before the law. There are no "insiders" and "outsiders." If you work honestly, we will protect you. If you violate the law, accountability will be inevitable.

- emphasized the Prosecutor General. 

Kravchenko separately noted that businesses have long awaited guarantees of protection and the opportunity for direct communication with the prosecutor's office. It was for this purpose that the "StopPressure" portal was created.

This is not a formality: every message is processed, the reaction will be quick and fair. I personally monitor its work. This is an effective way to ensure honest dialogue between the prosecutor's office and business.

- Kravchenko said. 

Recall

On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on a qualitative audit of "stalled" cases against businesses conducted at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these are cases that have not been investigated for years, contained no objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospect.

On September 2, Kravchenko presented the "StopPressure" portal to simplify business life and prevent pressure. The portal will ensure constant operational communication, protecting honest business.  

Business Protection Platform: The Prosecutor General's Office explained how "StopPressure" will work02.09.25, 13:56 • 4832 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine