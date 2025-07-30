Rains in Ukraine will pause, heat will subside - forecaster
On July 31, predominantly dry weather is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of thunderstorms in Chernihiv region, Sumy region, and Poltava region. Air temperature will decrease, ranging from +20°C in the north to +32°C in the south.
Ukraine on Thursday, July 31, should be ready for temperature changes and rain pauses, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Rains in Ukraine, where there is already a slight excess, will take a break tomorrow. Practically everywhere on July 31, no precipitation is expected, only the tail of an atmospheric front will cause local thunderstorms in Chernihiv region, Sumy region and Poltava region (in Poltava region more likely at night). The south, east and Dnipropetrovsk region will continue to suffer from dry air.
The forecaster indicated that "the air temperature will drop by several degrees everywhere."
During the day in most regions of Ukraine, according to her, +23...+26 degrees are expected, in the north in places +20...+23 degrees, in the southern part +28...+32, in the east - "at least not +36, here +30...+33 degrees are expected tomorrow."
"In Kyiv, July will end, I hope, finally with weather that will suit everyone - there will be no precipitation, a fresh gusty north-westerly wind and air temperature +22...+24 degrees," Didenko noted.
