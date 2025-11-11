Rains in the west, east, and Crimea, as well as magnetic storms: weather forecast for November 12

On Wednesday, November 12, wet weather will prevail almost throughout Ukraine. Rains are expected in the west, east and Crimea, reports UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The air temperature is not high, during the day on Wednesday in most regions of Ukraine it will be +6+11 degrees, in Crimea, Azov region, Donetsk and Luhansk regions +12+16 degrees.

In Kyiv, there will be no heavy rain on November 12. The air temperature both at night and during the day will be approximately the same, +6+8 degrees.

It will get warmer on Friday-Saturday, up to +10+12 degrees, on Sunday it will get colder again, up to +8 degrees, and on Monday, November 17, it will get warmer again up to +12 degrees - Didenko said.

The forecaster also warned about magnetic storms. They will last on November 11, 12 and 13 - starting from Friday, November 14, they will gradually recede.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on Tuesday, November 11, cloudy rainy weather is expected in most of Ukraine.