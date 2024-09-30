Rains and up to 25° C: weather forecast for today

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82250 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105342 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169956 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144035 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139371 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101411 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111203 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113319 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57343 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63724 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169956 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183493 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173921 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190160 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142537 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142513 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147182 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138573 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155410 views
Rains and up to 25° C: weather forecast for today

Rains and up to 25° C: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29292 views

Rains are expected in western Ukraine today, sometimes heavy. The rest of the country will be mostly dry and warm. In Kyiv, there may be short-term rain at night, no precipitation during the day, the temperature will be 17-19°.

Rains are expected in western Ukraine today, sometimes heavy. The rest of the territory will be mostly dry and warm. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 30, there will be rains in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, and significant rains in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions; the temperature at night will be 4-9° Celsius, during the day 8-13° Celsius; in the highlands of the Carpathians, there will be rain and sleet, the temperature at night and during the day will be 0-5° Celsius.

In the rest of the country, no precipitation, only in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions there will be intermittent rain at night; temperature at night 9-14°, on the seaside up to 16°, during the day 20-25°, in most northern regions 6-11° at night, during the day 14-19°.

Winds are north, east in the south and east, 7-12 m/s, in Ukraine in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

In Kyiv region

At night in some places there will be short-term rain, during the day no precipitation. North wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places during the day. Temperature in the region at night 6-11°, during the day 14-19°, in Kyiv at night 9-11°, during the day 17-19°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi
chernihivChernihiv
zhytomyrZhytomyr
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
kyivKyiv

