Rains and up to 25° C: weather forecast for today

Rains are expected in western Ukraine today, sometimes heavy. The rest of the territory will be mostly dry and warm. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 30, there will be rains in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, and significant rains in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions; the temperature at night will be 4-9° Celsius, during the day 8-13° Celsius; in the highlands of the Carpathians, there will be rain and sleet, the temperature at night and during the day will be 0-5° Celsius.

In the rest of the country, no precipitation, only in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions there will be intermittent rain at night; temperature at night 9-14°, on the seaside up to 16°, during the day 20-25°, in most northern regions 6-11° at night, during the day 14-19°.

Winds are north, east in the south and east, 7-12 m/s, in Ukraine in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

In Kyiv region

At night in some places there will be short-term rain, during the day no precipitation. North wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places during the day. Temperature in the region at night 6-11°, during the day 14-19°, in Kyiv at night 9-11°, during the day 17-19°.