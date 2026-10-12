Rain will cover Ukraine on October 12, with temperatures in Kyiv reaching 13°C

On Monday, October 12, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clear spells. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain will fall in most northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions; there will be no precipitation elsewhere. Fog in places in the morning in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian foothills.

The wind will be southeasterly, and northwesterly in the western and northern regions, at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures will be 12–17° above zero in the western regions, most northern regions and Vinnytsia region, and 18–23° elsewhere - the statement says.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Monday. The temperature during the day will be 11–13°.

Horoscope for October 12–18: who the stars promise a career breakthrough, and whom they warn about financial risks