Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DW

05:38 PM • 2878 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 5964 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 7628 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 10794 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12639 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12461 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 13026 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11946 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17979 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10346 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Authors
Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 15428 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 22453 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 8798 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 23509 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 9074 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17989 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 23615 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 37616 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 51883 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 64679 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Tehran
Iraq
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24918 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59597 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 52155 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56828 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 58132 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

More than 1,000 police officers conducted raids in five regions of Germany. A scheme for the illegal import of Vietnamese workers into nail salons and tax evasion amounting to more than 7 million euros was uncovered.

Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DW

A large-scale law enforcement operation was conducted due to suspicions of illegal import of workers from Vietnam into the country. Subsequently, migrants were illegally employed in nail salons in North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, and Lower Saxony. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

As part of the operation, more than 1,000 police officers searched 49 residential and commercial premises. According to the investigation, at the center of the scheme is a 56-year-old man from Düsseldorf, who has owned a chain of nail salons for 16 years.

He is suspected of illegally bringing foreign workers into the country on a commercial and organized basis, withholding wages, and tax evasion. Two women, managers of nail salons, were also arrested.

The total damage to tax revenues and social security funds is estimated at more than seven million euros. The investigation into 24 other individuals suspected of involvement in the scheme is ongoing.

Bundeswehr dismissed nine paratroopers after drug and sexual harassment scandal14.01.26, 17:21 • 2650 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Search
North Rhine-Westphalia
Hesse
Lower Saxony
Germany