Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DW

A large-scale law enforcement operation was conducted due to suspicions of illegal import of workers from Vietnam into the country. Subsequently, migrants were illegally employed in nail salons in North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, and Lower Saxony. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

As part of the operation, more than 1,000 police officers searched 49 residential and commercial premises. According to the investigation, at the center of the scheme is a 56-year-old man from Düsseldorf, who has owned a chain of nail salons for 16 years.

He is suspected of illegally bringing foreign workers into the country on a commercial and organized basis, withholding wages, and tax evasion. Two women, managers of nail salons, were also arrested.

The total damage to tax revenues and social security funds is estimated at more than seven million euros. The investigation into 24 other individuals suspected of involvement in the scheme is ongoing.

