Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 2772 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 5470 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 13433 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 15206 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 19860 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30484 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47461 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35569 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33818 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 58946 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.3m/s
82%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - AxiosJanuary 13, 05:14 AM • 11132 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 10294 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 4080 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 17722 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 18886 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 13433 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 19332 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 58946 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 53547 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 59265 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44231 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 38749 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 43924 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 45697 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 101793 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy, garnering only 210 votes. He had previously been dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense, and in the summer of 2024, he resigned as Prime Minister.

Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy, UNN reports with reference to the parliament session broadcast.

Details

The draft resolution "On the appointment of D.A. Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Energy of Ukraine" was supported by 210 people's deputies with the required 226 votes.

Addition

Today, January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense. 265 people's deputies voted for this decision.

In the summer of 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which entailed the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Defense.

It should be noted that at the same time, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Svitlana Hrynchuk as Minister of Energy, who remained in office until November 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal