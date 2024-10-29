Rada approves extension of martial law for 90 days
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has voted to extend martial law in Ukraine for 90 days, until February 7, 2025. The decision was supported by 311 MPs on the proposal of President Zelenskyy.
At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law for 90 days, that is, until February 7, 2025.
The Rada has extended martial law for 90 days - from November 10, 2024 to February 7, 2025 inclusive. In favor - 311
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days.