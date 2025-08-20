Rada approved changes to the 2025 Budget: where will the additional UAH 36 billion come from and what will the Ministry of Digital Transformation receive?

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law on amendments to the State Budget-2025 for UAH 36.7 billion. The document mainly concerns non-military expenditures, in particular, it proposes replenishing the reserve fund and additional money for the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, Roksolana Pidlasa.

Details

"The Rada adopted budget amendments. 229 votes "for," - Pidlasa wrote on Facebook.

According to her, additional expenditures are balanced by reducing other non-military expenditures by 36.7 billion hryvnias (of which 33.6 billion hryvnias is a reduction in public debt servicing), as well as redirecting the crediting of part of the bank profit tax from the budget of the city of Kyiv to the general fund of the state budget (8 billion hryvnias).

She noted, among the main items for which it is proposed to increase expenditures (non-exhaustive list):

+25.7 billion hryvnias - increase in the replenishment of the state budget reserve fund (unforeseen military and humanitarian expenditures);

+4.3 billion hryvnias for the Ministry of Digital Transformation, of which: 1.4 billion hryvnias - a new program of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for the purchase of special equipment, drones and equipment for testing in combat conditions;

+2.8 billion hryvnias - grants for the development of production in the defense tech sector;

+4.6 billion hryvnias - meals for primary school students in ALL regions and 5-11 grades in frontline territories;

+3.2 billion hryvnias - purchase of medicines for state-funded treatment of patients with oncological diseases, viral hepatitis, rare orphan diseases, hemophilia, etc.;

+1.5 billion hryvnias - subvention to local budgets for the development of a network of military lyceums that provide patriotic education for children;

+1.2 billion hryvnias - support for war veterans and their families (payment of financial assistance and compensation for insurance policies (car insurance).

In addition, UAH 1 billion was reallocated for the construction of new housing or the reconstruction of premises for IDPs.

The possibility of using free balances of funds in accounts by local self-government bodies for the purchase of housing or the provision of housing loans for IDPs is also envisaged.

However, according to her, an amendment that provided for an increase in the salaries of members of the Accounting Chamber was "shot down."

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the draft law on amendments to the Budget-2025, which includes only an increase in defense sector expenditures.