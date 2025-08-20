Rada approved changes to the 2025 Budget: where will the additional UAH 36 billion come from and what will the Ministry of Digital Transformation receive?

$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
09:46 AM • 11946 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
09:29 AM • 22769 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92574 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37671 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38223 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37805 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161307 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138720 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122194 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3470 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
11:22 AM • 10415 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
09:29 AM • 22757 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92531 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161282 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 180 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 410 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 2992 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15696 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25757 views
Rada approved changes to the 2025 Budget: where will the additional UAH 36 billion come from and what will the Ministry of Digital Transformation receive?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

The Verkhovna Rada approved changes to the State Budget-2025 for UAH 36.7 billion, reallocating non-military expenditures. Additional funds will go to the reserve fund, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, grants for defense tech, and school meals.

Rada approved changes to the 2025 Budget: where will the additional UAH 36 billion come from and what will the Ministry of Digital Transformation receive?

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law on amendments to the State Budget-2025 for UAH 36.7 billion. The document mainly concerns non-military expenditures, in particular, it proposes replenishing the reserve fund and additional money for the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, Roksolana Pidlasa.

Details

"The Rada adopted budget amendments. 229 votes "for," - Pidlasa wrote on Facebook.

According to her, additional expenditures are balanced by reducing other non-military expenditures by 36.7 billion hryvnias (of which 33.6 billion hryvnias is a reduction in public debt servicing), as well as redirecting the crediting of part of the bank profit tax from the budget of the city of Kyiv to the general fund of the state budget (8 billion hryvnias).

She noted, among the main items for which it is proposed to increase expenditures (non-exhaustive list):

  • +25.7 billion hryvnias - increase in the replenishment of the state budget reserve fund (unforeseen military and humanitarian expenditures);
    • +4.3 billion hryvnias for the Ministry of Digital Transformation, of which: 1.4 billion hryvnias - a new program of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for the purchase of special equipment, drones and equipment for testing in combat conditions;
      • +2.8 billion hryvnias - grants for the development of production in the defense tech sector;
        • +4.6 billion hryvnias - meals for primary school students in ALL regions and 5-11 grades in frontline territories;
          • +3.2 billion hryvnias - purchase of medicines for state-funded treatment of patients with oncological diseases, viral hepatitis, rare orphan diseases, hemophilia, etc.;
            • +1.5 billion hryvnias - subvention to local budgets for the development of a network of military lyceums that provide patriotic education for children;
              • +1.2 billion hryvnias - support for war veterans and their families (payment of financial assistance and compensation for insurance policies (car insurance).

                In addition, UAH 1 billion was reallocated for the construction of new housing or the reconstruction of premises for IDPs.

                The possibility of using free balances of funds in accounts by local self-government bodies for the purchase of housing or the provision of housing loans for IDPs is also envisaged.

                However, according to her, an amendment that provided for an increase in the salaries of members of the Accounting Chamber was "shot down."

                Recall

                The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the draft law on amendments to the Budget-2025, which includes only an increase in defense sector expenditures.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

