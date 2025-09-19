"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISW

The military command of the Russian Federation continues to signal its commitment to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's theory of victory, according to which Russia can win a war of attrition against Ukraine. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that earlier, Putin stated that more than 700,000 Russian soldiers are on the front lines in Ukraine. In turn, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Gerasimov, reported that Russian troops are advancing "on almost all fronts."

Putin's and Gerasimov's statements are consistent with Putin's overall "theory of victory," which posits that Russia has the resources and combat capabilities to continue gradual advances indefinitely and win a war of attrition against Ukraine. - ISW notes.

They emphasize that "Putin's theory of victory" is based on the assumption that Russia will be able to outlast Western support for Ukraine and Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

Putin has repeatedly stated that he believes Russian forces will be able to achieve his military objectives on the battlefield, even if they advance only at a small pace, as Putin likely assesses that his forces will be able to leverage their advantage in manpower and material resources to overwhelm Ukrainian forces. - analysts note.

They add that Putin's and Gerasimov's statements are part of broader Kremlin efforts to push Ukraine and the West to immediately agree to Putin's maximalist demands out of fear that Russia's victory is inevitable and Russian aggression will only intensify in the future.

Recall

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that 700,000 Russian servicemen are on the line of contact in the "SVO" zone.

Trump: Putin let me down on war settlement