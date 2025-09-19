"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISW

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
September 18, 07:49 PM • 11580 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 22277 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 23622 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 34049 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 45818 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 25353 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 21476 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 34437 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16567 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 52946 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.9m/s
86%
754mm
Popular news
Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, three women woundedSeptember 18, 05:43 PM • 4052 views
Former student with knives and a hammer attacked a school in Russia's Voronezh regionSeptember 18, 06:10 PM • 3474 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 5894 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network11:21 PM • 11651 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up12:25 AM • 5318 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 27778 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 45823 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 34266 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 34439 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 52949 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 6084 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 28692 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 27882 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 27876 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 26205 views
Actual
Fox News
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Russian military command continues to signal its commitment to Putin's theory of victory, according to which Russia can win a war of attrition against Ukraine. Putin's and Gerasimov's statements are consistent with this theory, which assumes that Russia has the resources for gradual advancement and victory.

"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISW

The military command of the Russian Federation continues to signal its commitment to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's theory of victory, according to which Russia can win a war of attrition against Ukraine. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that earlier, Putin stated that more than 700,000 Russian soldiers are on the front lines in Ukraine. In turn, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Gerasimov, reported that Russian troops are advancing "on almost all fronts."

Putin's and Gerasimov's statements are consistent with Putin's overall "theory of victory," which posits that Russia has the resources and combat capabilities to continue gradual advances indefinitely and win a war of attrition against Ukraine.

- ISW notes.

They emphasize that "Putin's theory of victory" is based on the assumption that Russia will be able to outlast Western support for Ukraine and Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

Putin has repeatedly stated that he believes Russian forces will be able to achieve his military objectives on the battlefield, even if they advance only at a small pace, as Putin likely assesses that his forces will be able to leverage their advantage in manpower and material resources to overwhelm Ukrainian forces.

- analysts note.

They add that Putin's and Gerasimov's statements are part of broader Kremlin efforts to push Ukraine and the West to immediately agree to Putin's maximalist demands out of fear that Russia's victory is inevitable and Russian aggression will only intensify in the future.

Recall

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that 700,000 Russian servicemen are on the line of contact in the "SVO" zone.

Trump: Putin let me down on war settlement18.09.25, 17:31 • 2962 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine