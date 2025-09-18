Trump: Putin let me down on war settlement
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump believed that his good relations with Vladimir Putin would help resolve the conflict, but Putin let him down. The American leader hoped for an easy solution to the problem.
US President Donald Trump said he thought he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Putin let him down. The American leader stated this during a press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.
I thought the easiest option (to resolve the war - ed.) would be through my good relationship with President Putin, but he let me down. He really let me down. We'll see where this leads us, but I hoped it would be the easiest problem, but we settled all conflicts. This will also be resolved
Addition
US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to act and make a deal to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.