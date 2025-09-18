Trump: Putin let me down on war settlement

US President Donald Trump said he thought he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Putin let him down. The American leader stated this during a press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

I thought the easiest option (to resolve the war - ed.) would be through my good relationship with President Putin, but he let me down. He really let me down. We'll see where this leads us, but I hoped it would be the easiest problem, but we settled all conflicts. This will also be resolved - said Trump.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to act and make a deal to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.