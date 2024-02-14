Putin's spokesman denies the Kremlin's readiness to freeze Russia's war against Ukraine

Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the Reuters publication that Putin proposed to "freeze" Russian aggression in Ukraine, saying that this is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to roszmі.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called "untrue" a Reuters report that Vladimir Putin had offered the United States to freeze Russia's war in Ukraine through intermediaries, but that the talks had allegedly failed.

No, it's not true - Peskov said at his briefing, commenting on the agency's publication.

According to Reuters, which cited its sources, in 2023, the Russian dictator, through intermediaries, told Washington that he was ready to consider ending the Russian army's hostilities in Ukraine. The US allegedly rejected the move - three unnamed Russian sources confirmed that the US rejected the move, Reuters reported.

A U.S. government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, denied any official contacts in this regard. According to him, the US will not participate in the talks without Ukraine's participation.

