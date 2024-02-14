After Putin's "elections", Russians will intensify ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories

The Russian authorities continue to implement the strategy of ethnic cleansing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. After Putin's "elections", the Russians will only intensify this process. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

It is noted that the first stage is the implementation of systematic filtration measures to oust the patriotic population. At the second stage, the Russians will massively deport Ukrainians to the territory of the Russian Federation, thus changing the ethnic composition of Ukrainian territories.

The occupiers are planning to replace Ukrainians with ethnic Russians. The reason for this is the complication of reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories after de-occupation.

This practice was used by the Soviet regime and is being successfully adopted by Putin's Russia, - the statement said.

Russians in the occupied territories are using deportations and ethnic cleansing against Ukrainians to overcome the resistance of the local population. Russia has brought at least 50 thousand Russians and representatives of Central Asian countries to Mariupol.