Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44970 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88202 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114867 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106945 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149900 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120261 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135969 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25872 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34813 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119687 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48082 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38725 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119687 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149900 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193168 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193519 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123712 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125865 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155565 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136001 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143453 views
Actual
Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17927 views

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is trying to engage the United States in a deal with Russia through business proposals to Trump and Musk. Russia is offering access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic in exchange for a settlement in Ukraine that is favorable to the Kremlin.

Special Representative of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev has offered billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump the prospect of profitable business deals.

Dmitriev convinced Vladimir Putin to develop ties with Trump based on business opportunities.

This is stated in the material of Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Dmitriev this week published a post on the social network X in which he said for the first time in more than a decade that cooperation between the United States and Russia is “the key to solving world problems.

Then he posted a video depicting a joint mission to Mars with the participation of the United States and Saudi Arabia on one of SpaceX's rockets. The emphasis on Mars, the newspaper notes, was not an accidental one by Putin's emissary.

The former investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has one critical task: to “hook” Trump and top advisers like Musk on the prospect of large business deals with Russia as a bait to end the war in Ukraine on terms favorable to the Kremlin

- Bloomberg writes.

Russian and American companies are interested in cooperation, but “there has been no substantive discussion of this issue yet

- said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“There is a stated position of the United States - first the settlement, then the economy. Everything needs to be resolved step by step,” he said.

Recall

Since October, France has been negotiating with Ukraine to develop Ukrainian mineral resources for its defense industry, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said . The statement came as Kyiv and Washington moved closer to an agreement on the exploitation of Ukraine's mineral wealth.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to travel to Washington on February 28 to discuss the text and try to learn more about the continuation of American assistance. At the same time, the Kremlin, through the head of Russia's private equity fund, has offered the US a deal on natural resources. russia is ready to provide access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
spacexSpaceX
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising