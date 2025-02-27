Special Representative of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev has offered billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump the prospect of profitable business deals.

Dmitriev convinced Vladimir Putin to develop ties with Trump based on business opportunities.

This is stated in the material of Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Dmitriev this week published a post on the social network X in which he said for the first time in more than a decade that cooperation between the United States and Russia is “the key to solving world problems.

Then he posted a video depicting a joint mission to Mars with the participation of the United States and Saudi Arabia on one of SpaceX's rockets. The emphasis on Mars, the newspaper notes, was not an accidental one by Putin's emissary.

The former investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has one critical task: to “hook” Trump and top advisers like Musk on the prospect of large business deals with Russia as a bait to end the war in Ukraine on terms favorable to the Kremlin - Bloomberg writes.

Russian and American companies are interested in cooperation, but “there has been no substantive discussion of this issue yet - said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“There is a stated position of the United States - first the settlement, then the economy. Everything needs to be resolved step by step,” he said.

Recall

Since October, France has been negotiating with Ukraine to develop Ukrainian mineral resources for its defense industry, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said . The statement came as Kyiv and Washington moved closer to an agreement on the exploitation of Ukraine's mineral wealth.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to travel to Washington on February 28 to discuss the text and try to learn more about the continuation of American assistance. At the same time, the Kremlin, through the head of Russia's private equity fund, has offered the US a deal on natural resources. russia is ready to provide access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic.