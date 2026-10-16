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Putin's office stated that the US and Russia are discussing joint projects in the data center sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11908 views

Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia and the US have joint projects in the data center sector. According to him, Washington is looking for ways to lift sanctions.

Putin's office stated that the US and Russia are discussing joint projects in the data center sector
Kirill Dmitriev. Photo: AP

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, announced that some important initiatives between the Russian Federation and the United States would be unveiled soon, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Dmitriev, the United States and the Russian Federation are "discussing joint projects in the field of data centers," including the use of the capacity of Russian nuclear power plants.

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In addition, he said, the United States is looking for ways to abandon sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"First, Americans are increasingly realizing that the sanctions are harming the United States itself. Second, they have put themselves in a situation where they are trying to find ways to lift them," the Russian dictator's special envoy concluded.

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