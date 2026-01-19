$43.180.08
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 16066 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 30367 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 52071 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 42482 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 74973 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 108020 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47947 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 57329 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 60672 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Putin's envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Davos to discuss peace plan - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Special envoy of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev will meet in Davos with US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meeting will concern the US peace plan, as reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

The special envoy of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, will meet in Davos with US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was reported on the social network X by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet tomorrow in Davos with President Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the US peace plan.

- Ravid reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that Dmitriev would travel to Davos to meet with the American delegation.

The visit of the Russian dictator's special envoy has not yet been officially confirmed.

Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed in Davos: program19.01.26, 12:26 • 1302 views

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from January 19 to 23. Russian officials and business representatives have not been officially invited to the event since 2022.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Davos
Reuters
Donald Trump