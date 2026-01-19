Putin's envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Davos to discuss peace plan - Media

The special envoy of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, will meet in Davos with US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was reported on the social network X by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet tomorrow in Davos with President Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the US peace plan. - Ravid reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that Dmitriev would travel to Davos to meet with the American delegation.

The visit of the Russian dictator's special envoy has not yet been officially confirmed.

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from January 19 to 23. Russian officials and business representatives have not been officially invited to the event since 2022.