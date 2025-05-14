Putin will not go to Istanbul for Ukrainian-Russian talks - Kremlin

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 10274 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 80295 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 44996 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92387 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 52126 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 45885 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98596 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56138 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72634 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63054 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54147 views

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54147 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 14744 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29541 views

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29541 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 16357 views

04:16 PM • 16357 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39486 views

04:34 PM • 39486 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39498 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 80295 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92387 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98596 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 129197 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29549 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54156 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65351 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 62796 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71048 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Putin will not go to Istanbul for Ukrainian-Russian talks - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also includes the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Putin will not go to Istanbul for Ukrainian-Russian talks - Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from the Kremlin.

Details

It is noted that the Russian delegation will be headed by "Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation" Vladimir Medinsky. It will also include:

  • Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin;
    • Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Igor Kostyukov;
      • Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.

        In addition, the Russian delegation will include the first deputy head of the information department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the deputy head of the Office of the President of the Russian Federation for State Policy in the Humanitarian Sphere (named Podobryevska - ed.), the director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the deputy head of the main department of international military cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

        Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media14.05.25, 17:42 • 44827 views

        Let's remind

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

        Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will go to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

        Zelenskyy on negotiations in Turkey: I am waiting for who will arrive from Russia, and then I will determine Ukraine's next steps14.05.25, 20:32 • 2192 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        WarPolitics
        Istanbul
        Turkey
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
