Putin will not go to Istanbul for Ukrainian-Russian talks - Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from the Kremlin.

Details

It is noted that the Russian delegation will be headed by "Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation" Vladimir Medinsky. It will also include:

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin;

Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Igor Kostyukov;

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.

In addition, the Russian delegation will include the first deputy head of the information department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the deputy head of the Office of the President of the Russian Federation for State Policy in the Humanitarian Sphere (named Podobryevska - ed.), the director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the deputy head of the main department of international military cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Let's remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will go to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

