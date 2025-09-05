Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible - Dutch Prime Minister

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible and demonstrate his readiness to work towards achieving peace. This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the member countries of the European Union and partners plan to further increase pressure on Russia.

European countries are taking responsibility for the security guarantees that Ukraine needs, with the active support of the United States. Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible and demonstrate his readiness to work towards achieving peace. Therefore, we will further increase pressure on Russia - noted the head of the Dutch government.

He also emphasized the need for further support for a "strong Ukrainian army."

"In addition, the military planning process has already been completed, and we know what we, as European countries, can do. The Netherlands was also closely involved in this. We have always taken responsibility for supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so. We will very carefully make a specific decision regarding our contribution to security guarantees, working closely with the House of Representatives," Schoof assured.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by more than 30 countries online and offline. The leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security.

Participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Italy does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine: Giorgia Meloni reacted to the meeting of the "coalition of the willing"