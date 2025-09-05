$41.370.01
September 4, 05:30 PM • 15636 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 32729 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 28060 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 31645 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 34837 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 27849 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 23198 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 49759 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41780 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44844 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Google Play

Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible - Dutch Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called on Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and demonstrate readiness for peace. EU countries and partners plan to increase pressure on Russia and support the Ukrainian army.

Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible - Dutch Prime Minister

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible and demonstrate his readiness to work towards achieving peace. This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the member countries of the European Union and partners plan to further increase pressure on Russia.

European countries are taking responsibility for the security guarantees that Ukraine needs, with the active support of the United States. Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible and demonstrate his readiness to work towards achieving peace. Therefore, we will further increase pressure on Russia

- noted the head of the Dutch government.

He also emphasized the need for further support for a "strong Ukrainian army."

"In addition, the military planning process has already been completed, and we know what we, as European countries, can do. The Netherlands was also closely involved in this. We have always taken responsibility for supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so. We will very carefully make a specific decision regarding our contribution to security guarantees, working closely with the House of Representatives," Schoof assured.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by more than 30 countries online and offline. The leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security.

Participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

