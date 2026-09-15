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Putin moved the "Valdai" forum from Sochi to Moscow due to the threat of Ukrainian drones - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The "Valdai" forum was moved to Moscow amid fears of drone attacks. Putin's security service insisted that the decision be made.

Putin moved the "Valdai" forum from Sochi to Moscow due to the threat of Ukrainian drones - FT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to hold this year's Valdai Forum in Moscow instead of Sochi. The venue was changed at the last moment due to concerns about possible drone attacks. Financial Times reports this, citing sources familiar with the organization of the event, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Russian president's security officials insisted on moving the forum. About 120 invited participants have already been notified that they do not need to travel to Sochi.

FT sources explained the change in plans as being motivated by security considerations. Drones were one of the specific threats taken into account by the presidential security service.

Putin, meanwhile, had not visited Sochi for more than a year. According to the publication, he last traveled to the resort city in October 2025, when the previous Valdai Forum was held there.

Thus, this year's event, which traditionally brings together Russian officials and invited guests from abroad, will be held in Moscow.

The Kremlin uses the Valdai Discussion Club as a platform for promoting Russian interests and ideological narratives abroad. Russian senior officials, foreign journalists, political scientists, and experts are invited to participate.

This year, participants are expected to include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Putin aide Maxim Oreshkin.

The Kremlin considers Trump's idea of an energy truce a good initiative15.09.26, 13:59 • 2758 views

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