The Kremlin considers Trump's idea of an energy truce a good initiative

The Kremlin considers US President Donald Trump’s proposal for an energy truce a good initiative. This was reported by Russian media, citing a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

Details

Peskov said that Moscow supports this proposal.

"In general, we certainly consider it a very good idea," the Kremlin representative said.

According to him, an energy truce could help Russia increase supplies of petroleum products to the domestic market, although the country is capable of stabilizing it without this measure as well.

To remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, ordinary logistics, and critical infrastructure.

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said