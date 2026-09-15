The Kremlin considers Trump's idea of an energy truce a good initiative

$44.620.0751.520.12
ukenru
09:36 AM • 13724 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:51 AM • 24019 views
A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injuredPhoto
September 15, 04:54 AM • 55788 views
New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania
September 15, 04:45 AM • 43275 views
In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%
September 15, 04:38 AM • 38882 views
In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors
September 15, 04:29 AM • 31059 views
"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards
September 15, 04:17 AM • 23332 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured
September 15, 02:39 AM • 21270 views
Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"
September 15, 02:17 AM • 16662 views
French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian GripensPhoto
September 15, 01:54 AM • 12392 views
The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
4m/s
37%
749mm
Popular news
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 46122 views
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 59900 views
An Iranian vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz; one person was killed - CNN06:15 AM • 19458 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districts06:30 AM • 31554 views
A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces 08:43 AM • 11765 views
Publications
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 60215 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 61210 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 64185 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 74076 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 75235 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Joe Biden
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 46425 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 54166 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 47008 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 43320 views
Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has diedSeptember 14, 09:05 PM • 38641 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Film
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

The Kremlin considers Trump's idea of an energy truce a good initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Kremlin called Trump's proposal for an energy truce a good idea. Moscow believes that this could increase fuel supplies within Russia.

The Kremlin considers Trump's idea of an energy truce a good initiative

The Kremlin considers US President Donald Trump’s proposal for an energy truce a good initiative. This was reported by Russian media, citing a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

Details

Peskov said that Moscow supports this proposal.

"In general, we certainly consider it a very good idea," the Kremlin representative said.

According to him, an energy truce could help Russia increase supplies of petroleum products to the domestic market, although the country is capable of stabilizing it without this measure as well.

To remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, ordinary logistics, and critical infrastructure.

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said14.09.26, 19:22 • 15962 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy