Putin is trying to compensate for the lack of victories on the front with fictitious geography — CPD

The latest statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the course of the war, which are actively disseminated by ru-propaganda, were intended to demonstrate confidence in his forces and control over the situation. In practice, however, this is disoriented propaganda, in which the lack of victories at the front is being compensated for with invented geography. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during an appearance at a press conference in Bishkek, Putin recounted an "objective picture" of the situation at the front, but became confused in his own statements—in particular, he claimed that "12 km remain to the ring road in Sumy," although in June he had said it was 10.5 km.

Both then and now, Putin's statements are far from reality. Moreover, even the "ring road in Sumy" does not exist - the statement says.

It is pointed out that Putin's fantasies did not end there: the dictator also announced the "capture" of Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region.

This is also untrue. This episode clearly exposes how Russian reporting is structured. When the actual pace of the offensive provides no reason for pride, the Russian General Staff draws beautiful maps for the dictator, who then publicly broadcasts this fictional universe - the CCD noted.

They summarize that the main goal of such statements is to create the illusion of "planned advances" for domestic consumption, even in defiance of reality.

We remind you

The day before, Putin stated that Russian troops had "12 km left to the ring road in Sumy." At the same time, he reported that he had ordered massive strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities. He called this a response to Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure and oil refineries.

russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putin