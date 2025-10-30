Putin is once again trying to intimidate the world with 'unparalleled' weapons - Center for Countering Disinformation

Statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about testing the Poseidon nuclear drone and the Burevestnik missile and the "beginning of a new military era" began to be heard precisely after the introduction of new US sanctions against Russian Rosneft and Lukoil. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

They claim that Putin's "scare tactics" about "invincible" weapons are an attempt to psychologically pressure the West.

Moscow is trying to intimidate Ukraine's allies, particularly the US, slow down military aid, and force the world to accept terms for ending the war that are favorable to it. - indicated in the CCD.

They emphasize that the sanctions have put so much pressure on Putin that he began to recall all Soviet and Russian missiles, trying to intimidate the world with "nuclear weapons" that Russia still cannot use.

"The Kremlin's threats do not indicate strength - this is a reaction to growing isolation, economic pressure, and fear of the inevitable consequences of its own aggression," the CCD summarized.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia's statements about the successful testing of the Burevestnik missile are an information operation by the Kremlin. He believes that Russia is trying to scare European societies so that they are afraid to help Ukrainians.

