Putin in talks with Trump to demand that Ukraine never join NATO - Bloomberg

Russia will demand that Ukraine reduce its military ties with the NATO alliance and become a neutral state with a limited army during any negotiations with future US President Donald Trump. Bloomberg writes about this citing its sources, UNN reports.

Details

Bloomberg's sources say that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to achieve his goal of preventing Kyiv from ever joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and of putting limits on its military capabilities.

The Kremlin's position is that while individual NATO members can continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under bilateral security agreements, any such weapons should not be used against Russia or to seize territory, said one person familiar with Moscow's preparations for possible talks.

Putin's position, as noted, runs counter to Trump's stated desire to end the war as soon as possible and may be aimed at giving Moscow "freedom of action" in the negotiations.

Bloomberg's source also reports that Ukraine and Russia are holding talks in Qatar on rules for protecting nuclear facilities from attacks.

Ukrainian officials familiar with the talks say that the only negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are currently limited to the exchange of prisoners and the return of deported children.

Russia's conditions also include maintaining at least de facto control over nearly 20% of the territory of Ukraine that Russia has trenched, including annexed Crimea, although Moscow is open to swapping territory, some interlocutors said.

Addendum

Last week, Trump said that a meeting with Putin was in the works, although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that there had been no substantive preparations for the talks.

