Putin does not want to negotiate, we must help Ukraine as much as possible - British Foreign Secretary

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate now, so the UK will continue to help Ukraine as much as possible. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

One of the key topics of the meeting was coordination of steps with partners and guarantees of security for Ukraine. the parties also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, in particular its oil industry and defense industry, and the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Lammey also assured that the UK remains one of Ukraine's key partners.

“Our assessment is that Putin does not want to negotiate right now. So we continue to help you as much as we can as you fight this terrible war, and we encourage other partners to do the same,” he said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believesthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region, which began six months ago, can become an important part of the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine.