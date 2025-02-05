Putin does not want to negotiate, we must help Ukraine as much as possible - British Foreign Secretary

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1687 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56792 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101263 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104768 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101941 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128503 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103486 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105532 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101856 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83762 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105128 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 1687 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121977 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151898 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105128 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110736 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138141 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139904 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167704 views
Putin does not want to negotiate, we must help Ukraine as much as possible - British Foreign Secretary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32061 views

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Putin does not want to negotiate. Britain will continue to help Ukraine as much as possible and will call on other partners to do so.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate now, so the UK will continue to help Ukraine as much as possible. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

One of the key topics of the meeting was coordination of steps with partners and guarantees of security for Ukraine. the parties also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, in particular its oil industry and defense industry, and the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Lammey also assured that the UK remains one of Ukraine's key partners.

“Our assessment is that Putin does not want to negotiate right now. So we continue to help you as much as we can as you fight this terrible war, and we encourage other partners to do the same,” he said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believesthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region, which began six months ago, can become an important part of the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

