The Russian dictator will not return the occupied territories of Ukraine, including not only Crimea and Donbas, but also Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in exchange for freezing the front line at its current positions. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff, Putin demanded that Ukraine abandon the occupied territories in exchange for a ceasefire. According to The Washington Post, Washington interpreted this as a willingness to withdraw Russian troops from there.

At the same time, according to Axios, Witkoff told Ukrainian and European officials that Putin had agreed "only to freeze current positions in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions."

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "misunderstood" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Bild reported.

It was only about a partial ceasefire - abandoning attacks on energy facilities and large cities in the rear. Putin continues to demand territorial concessions from Ukraine.