August 10, 08:18 AM • 12896 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 53827 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 133425 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 103101 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 276413 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 156644 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 336933 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 307335 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107147 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149870 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Putin demands territorial concessions from Ukraine instead of a full ceasefire - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

The Russian dictator will not return the occupied territories of Ukraine in exchange for freezing the front line. Putin demands that Ukraine abandon the occupied territories.

Putin demands territorial concessions from Ukraine instead of a full ceasefire - The Washington Post

The Russian dictator will not return the occupied territories of Ukraine, including not only Crimea and Donbas, but also Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in exchange for freezing the front line at its current positions. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff, Putin demanded that Ukraine abandon the occupied territories in exchange for a ceasefire. According to The Washington Post, Washington interpreted this as a willingness to withdraw Russian troops from there.

At the same time, according to Axios, Witkoff told Ukrainian and European officials that Putin had agreed "only to freeze current positions in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions."

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "misunderstood" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Bild reported.

It was only about a partial ceasefire - abandoning attacks on energy facilities and large cities in the rear. Putin continues to demand territorial concessions from Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Washington Post
Bild
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
United States
Ukraine